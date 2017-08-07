In this photo taken Aug 1, 2017, President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington. President Donald Trump has dictated press releases and pushed his press team to bend the facts. He has ignored the advice of his legal team and thrown out carefully-planned legislative strategies with a single 140-character tweet. He has cycled through three communications directors in six months.
In this photo taken Aug 1, 2017, President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington. President Donald Trump has dictated press releases and pushed his press team to bend the facts. He has ignored the advice of his legal team and thrown out carefully-planned legislative strategies with a single 140-character tweet. He has cycled through three communications directors in six months. Alex Brandon, File AP Photo
National

Trump seeks communications chief, but he has final word

By JONATHAN LEMIRE Associated Press

August 07, 2017 3:14 AM

NEW YORK

President Donald Trump says he is looking for a new communications director. But he is pretty much doing that job himself.

Trump is the White House's final word on what and how he communicates with the public. That hands-on style, never before seen in a president, helped him win the White House and still thrills supporters. But observers say it also carries risks.

Trump has dictated news releases and pushed those who speak for him to bend the facts to bolster his claims. He has ignored the advice of his legal team and thrown out carefully planned legislative strategies with a single 140-character tweet.

A press secretary under President George W. Bush, Ari Fleischer, says a president can be his own best messenger but that Trump needs to "tweet smarter."

