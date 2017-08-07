National

2nd man charged in rape, slaying of upstate NY girl, 11

The Associated Press

August 07, 2017 7:26 AM

NORWICH, N.Y.

Authorities have charged a second man in the killing of an 11-year-old girl at a rural upstate New York home last month.

State police say 34-year-old Tobias Rundstrom-Wooding, of Norwich, was charged with first-degree murder in the slaying of Jacelyn O'Connor.

Trooper's say they were called to 36-year-old James Brower's Norwich home early on July 30 for a report of a girl in cardiac arrest. Police say Jacelyn was dead when they arrived.

Brower was charged with first-degree murder. Police say he smothered the girl while raping her.

Rundstrom-Wooding is due back in court Monday morning. It couldn't be learned from prosecutors if he has a lawyer.

Both men are being held without bail in Chenango County jail.

Jacelyn lived in Morris in neighboring Otsego County.

