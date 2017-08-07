National

Texas police detective dies, 2 others hurt in highway wreck

The Associated Press

August 07, 2017 10:48 AM

ABILENE, Texas

A Texas police detective has died and two colleagues injured when their car was struck by a pickup while traveling to a conference on preventing crimes against children in Dallas.

Thirty-three-year-old Elise Ybarra and two other detectives had just begun their drive from Abilene, Texas, on Interstate 20 on Sunday evening when they slowed for traffic that had backed up because of an auto accident.

The pickup then struck their unmarked police vehicle. Ybarra, who was driving, died at the scene.

Detectives Chris Milliorn and Robert Collins were taken to a hospital for treatment.

It's not clear whether charges are pending against the pickup driver.

Ybarra, the married mother of a 10-month-old girl, joined the Abilene police force in 2014 after working as a police officer in Sedalia, Missouri.

