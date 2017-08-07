Arizona woman becomes 55th sent to death row in US

FILE - This undated booking file photo provided by the Maricopa County Sheriff shows Sammantha Allen of Phoenix. Jurors sentenced Allen to death on Monday, Aug. 7, 2017 in the killing of a 10-year-old cousin who was locked in a small plastic storage box and left to die as punishment for stealing an ice pop. Allen, will become the 55th woman on death row in the U.S. after the jury reached its verdict. Maricopa County Sheriff via AP,File)