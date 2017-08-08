He texted his graduation pictures to the wrong number, but ‘the response was legit’

It’s easy to send a text message to the wrong number, and one recent college graduate did just that—but in return received an uplifting response.
Coastal Carolina University graduate Justin Campbell (@YoungGus10) tweeted Saturday, “Accidentally sent these pics to the wrong number yesterday. The response was legit tho. Really made me smile.”
Accidentally sent these pics to the wrong number yesterday. The response was legit tho✊... Really made me smile pic.twitter.com/WDo0G0pOiY— King Bob (@YoungGus10) August 5, 2017
Campbell, 23, sent the photos to Roger Hawkins, a real estate agent in Columbia, S.C., and received an unexpected response.
Hawkins replied with a selfie of himself giving a thumbs-up and said, “Congrats fellas the skies the limit!” He also sent a link to a series of motivational speeches.
@YoungGus10 Here's that link again for everyone that's asking. https://t.co/DHx3v2yhMY ✊✌ I listen to this in the morning a lot.— Roger Hawkins (@c21rdhjunior) August 6, 2017
Campbell said he received Hawkins’ response during the graduation ceremony and was surprised to see the picture.
“Me and the two guys next to me were laughing that’s when I responded ‘my guy,’” Campbell added.
The tweet has had over 32,000 shares and 93,000 likes as of Tuesday morning.
Man I was not expecting this tweet to go crazy like this I just wanted to show people the respond. You're really a good dude. Thanks Bro— King Bob (@YoungGus10) August 6, 2017
I had a hard time in school, didn't finish. No one took the time to encourage me to do better. It took a lot of years/work to get right!— Roger Hawkins (@c21rdhjunior) August 6, 2017
“When [Hawkins] texted back with ‘the skies the limit’ and the link I was like ‘wow this is awesome,’” Campbell said.
Campbell said he thinks the two will continue to stay in touch.
