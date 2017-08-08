America no longer sees Kim Jong Un as a joke

A TV screen in South Korea shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un with superimposed letters that read: “North Korea’s nuclear warhead” during a news program at Seoul Railway Station on March 9, 2016. North Korea claimed last year the pictured orb was a miniaturized nuclear weapon, a claim that was widely mocked. U.S. intelligence officials have now concluded North Korea has successfully miniaturized such a warhead, according to a report in the Washington Post. Ahn Young-joon AP