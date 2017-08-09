The Latest: Tip led to highway arrest of cop-killing suspect

This undated photo released by the Missouri State Highway Patrol shows Ian McCarthy, of Clinton, Mo., who was charged Monday, Aug. 7, 2017, with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the fatal shooting of Clinton police officer Gary Michael during a traffic stop on Sunday. McCarthy was arrested Tuesday, Aug. 8. Missouri State Highway Patrol dispatchers said he was taken into custody in Henry County, which includes the city of Clinton. Missouri State Highway Patrol via AP)