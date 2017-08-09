Video shows moment when police first found a man with both hands nailed to a tree

Police found a man with both hands nailed to a tree in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Now, video has surfaced detailing the strange moment when law enforcement first came upon the immobile man, according to KRQE News 13.
“He kept yelling, ‘Help. Help,’ and so I came and I saw him and I kind of freaked out because I didn’t know if there was any other guys around,” a city worker, who first discovered the man, told police.
Jose Duran, the man nailed to the tree, was still conscious — albeit groaning in pain — when an officer finally located him attached to the tree in May.
The officer asked him what happened, but Duran refused at first to offer an explanation.
“What happened, man? Paramedics are on their way, okay?” the cop said. “Is there anyone in the area that could still hurt you?”
That’s when he replied, “Two guys. Two guys tried to kill me.”
Duran said he was part of an “ugly real estate deal” that took a turn for the worse when the two men nailed him to the tree in an effort to intimidate him.
The man does not have a criminal record, according to KRQE, but was involved in a court battle over a real-estate issue.
It took rescue workers hours to carefully remove him from the tree. He was then taken to the hospital.
Take a look at the video below.
