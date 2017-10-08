Jason Aldean performs on NBC's "Today" show on Friday, July 31, 2015, in New York.
National

Jason Aldean opens SNL with Tom Petty’s ‘I Won’t Back Down’

By Caitlyn Stroh

Cstroh@herald-leader.com

October 08, 2017 12:54 PM

During the cold open of Saturday Night Live, Jason Aldean used the time typically reserved for humor and wit to convey a powerful message.

Aldean, who was the Route 91 Harvest Festival performer on stage during the Oct. 1 shooting in Las Vegas, spoke about those hurting in the wake of tragedy and the unity of America in tough times.

“Like everyone, I’m struggling to understand what happened that night and how to pick up the pieces and start to heal,” Aldean said. “You can be sure we are going to walk through these tough times together every step of the way. Because when America is at its best, our bond and our spirit, it’s unbreakable.”

He followed his monologue with a tribute to the late Tom Petty, who died from a heart attack the day after the Las Vegas shooting, by covering the rock icon’s 1989 hit ‘I Won’t Back Down.’

Watch Aldean’s SNL cold open below or click here.

