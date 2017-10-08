‘He’s all I have:’ This man lost everything but his dog. Many want it taken from him

More Videos 2:02 How NC alligators behave when their swamp is iced over Pause 1:17 How America's big and small counties differ 1:49 Fugitive Eric Conn arrives back in Lexington under FBI custody 1:29 Kentucky principal announces school closing with viral Facebook video 2:34 Becoming 'Mr. Social Security': The bizarre story of fugitive lawyer Eric Conn 0:35 Kentucky warms up for Texas A&M 1:52 Lexington middle school teacher awarded $25,000 1:22 Kentucky will have its toughness tested again Tuesday 1:30 Andy Barr: 'We're finally putting America back on the right track' 1:18 What has UK basketball's Nick Richards been working on? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Homeless man says what his dog means to him Should this homeless man give up his dog? Alan Lord talks about how much his dog Levi means to him, others say he should give it up. Should this homeless man give up his dog? Alan Lord talks about how much his dog Levi means to him, others say he should give it up. Diedra Laird dlaird@charlotteobserver.com

