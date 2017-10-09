Miami Dolphins offensive line coach resigns after powder-snorting video surfaces

1:17 How America's big and small counties differ Pause

1:58 How the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources was unraveled

2:24 Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home

0:34 Gilgeous-Alexander: I could barely feel my legs the last 5 minutes

0:41 Remembering Chef Robert Myers

1:29 Kentucky principal announces school closing with viral Facebook video

1:22 How close is Jarred Vanderbilt to playing?

1:49 Fugitive Eric Conn arrives back in Lexington under FBI custody

1:30 Andy Barr: 'We're finally putting America back on the right track'