
    WBTV's Steve Crump's full interview with members of the Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan, based in Pelham, N.C.

National

KKK goes recruiting in a parking lot outside a high school football game

By Mark Price

msprice@charlotteobserver.com

October 10, 2017 8:14 AM

The Ku Klux Klan was recruiting this weekend in Eastern North Carolina – at a high school football game.

The Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan put fliers on vehicles at a Friday night game at Gray’s Creek High School, near Fayetteville, according to the Fayetteville Observer.

A parent of a student in the Cumberland County Schools reported finding one of the fliers, and the newspaper said a KKK official confirmed to the newspaper that the group distributed them.

Gray’s Creek Principal Lisa Stewart said Monday that the distribution of the fliers violated school system policy, reported American School & University. “We are aware of the unapproved distribution of material on the campus of Gray’s Creek High School Friday night (10/6) during the football game, which is currently being investigated,” Stewart was quoted as saying.

Gray’s Creek High was in the news two weeks ago when images were tweeted of someone on campus wearing a Confederate battle flag as a cape, reported TV station WNCN. Rumors spread on social media for days of a planned campus protest, but the protest never happened, media outlets reported.

The fliers placed on vehicles at the game Friday referenced the removal of Confederate flags and monuments as an “attack on the white race and America,” according to Twitter posts.

Some commenters on social media criticized the school district for not having better parking lot security, while others noted that KKK fliers had also been delivered last week to nearby homes.

“We woke up to them at the base of our mailboxes in the neighborhood near the high school,” Kerry O'Connell Browning of Fort Bragg posted on Facebook.

“They also put them by our mailboxes in my neighborhood across the street from the school. Sickening,” April Butler Hicks wrote on Facebook.

Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs


