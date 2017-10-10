Firefighters douse hot spots in the Coffey Park area of Santa Rosa, Calif., on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017. An onslaught of wildfires across a wide swath of Northern California broke out almost simultaneously then grew exponentially, swallowing up properties from wineries to trailer parks and tearing through both tiny rural towns and urban subdivisions.
National

10 Things to Know for Wednesday

The Associated Press

October 10, 2017 8:33 PM

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Wednesday:

1. N. CALIF. WILDFIRE INFERNO LEAVES 15 DEAD

The fast-moving blazes, many of which tore through Sonoma wine country, destroyed 2,000 homes and businesses.

2. WHAT MOST AMERICANS THINK ABOUT 'DREAMERS'

About 60 percent of Americans favor allowing young immigrants to stay in the U.S. legally, a new AP-NORC Center poll shows.

3. TRUMP CHALLENGES TILLERSON TO COMPARE IQ TESTS

The White House passes off the comments as a joke, but they carry a hint of malice and threaten to undermine the secretary of state's diplomatic work.

4. WHO LEVELS MORE ACCUSATIONS AT HARVEY WEINSTEIN

Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie add their voices to those of other actresses who have accused the Hollywood mogul of sex harassment.

5. WHY REVISED TIMELINE IN LAS VEGAS SHOOTINGS RAISES QUESTIONS

Officials now say a hotel security guard drew fire from the gunman six minutes before the massacre began — instead of after it was over — leading to speculation about whether some killings could have been averted.

6. TRUMP ADDS FUEL TO CORKER FEUD

The president belittles the GOP senator even as top Republican lawmakers call on both men to end a quarrel that could disrupt the party's agenda.

7. CATALAN SEPARATISTS SIGN DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENCE

But Catalonia's president said he would delay it for several weeks to give talks with Spanish officials a chance.

8. S. KOREA LAWMAKER: NORTH STOLE MILITARY DOCUMENTS

If confirmed, such a hack would be a major blow for South Korea amid rocky relations with Pyongyang.

9. UTAH OFFICE FIRED AFTER DRAGGING NURSE

Detective Jeff Payne arrested the nurse and dragged her screaming from a hospital when she refused to draw blood from a patient.

10. APPLE, SPIELBERG TEAM UP IN TV VENTURE

The iPhone maker brings back the director's "Amazing Stories" series in its attempt to build an online video subscription service.

