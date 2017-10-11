Deadly California wildfires keep growing in size and number

More Videos 1:33 Candlelight vigils held in Las Vegas for shooting victims Pause 2:57 Snake bites, and sightings of slithering reptiles increase in 2017 2:53 Take a fly-by tour of what completed CentrePointe should look like 1:47 PJ Washington's parents instilled basketball into his life 3:00 Friends, family remember Secretariat owner with honest words, funny stories 0:42 Want free pizza? Here's how. 1:18 How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral 1:19 Auditor: Former county official made 'numerous improper payments to herself' 1:11 New issues popping up as lawmakers craft pension plan, Hoover says 0:25 He scored with a little help from the defense Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Watch a sheriff's deputy's terrifying drive through deadly California fire A Sonoma County Sheriff's deputy recorded this video while driving through the early stages of the fire that has devastated much of the area in the wine country of Northern California. A Sonoma County Sheriff's deputy recorded this video while driving through the early stages of the fire that has devastated much of the area in the wine country of Northern California. Sonoma County Sheriff

A Sonoma County Sheriff's deputy recorded this video while driving through the early stages of the fire that has devastated much of the area in the wine country of Northern California. Sonoma County Sheriff