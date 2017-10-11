The Latest: Southern California fire evacuation lifted

More Videos 1:33 Candlelight vigils held in Las Vegas for shooting victims Pause 2:10 Las Vegas shooting at concert kills 59 0:38 Tates Creek erases two deficits to win on PKs 1:58 Tai Wynyard notes differences in New Zealand and US basketball playing 0:42 Want free pizza? Here's how. 1:11 New issues popping up as lawmakers craft pension plan, Hoover says 1:47 PJ Washington's parents instilled basketball into his life 1:18 How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral 1:51 UK guitar professor launching series of classical guitar concerts 1:19 Auditor: Former county official made 'numerous improper payments to herself' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Sky glows orange at Disneyland from California wildfires Video taken from the Dumbo ride at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, shows smoke and ash from a 6,000-acre fire nearby casting an eerie pall over the Magic Kingdom on October 9. Anaheim Fire and Rescue said the fire, dubbed Canyon Fire 2, had affected 6,000 acres, and was 5 percent contained. California Gov Jerry Brown has declared a state of emergency for several counties in the state. Video taken from the Dumbo ride at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, shows smoke and ash from a 6,000-acre fire nearby casting an eerie pall over the Magic Kingdom on October 9. Anaheim Fire and Rescue said the fire, dubbed Canyon Fire 2, had affected 6,000 acres, and was 5 percent contained. California Gov Jerry Brown has declared a state of emergency for several counties in the state. Twitter/egracescanlon and JackieEbule Storyful

Video taken from the Dumbo ride at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, shows smoke and ash from a 6,000-acre fire nearby casting an eerie pall over the Magic Kingdom on October 9. Anaheim Fire and Rescue said the fire, dubbed Canyon Fire 2, had affected 6,000 acres, and was 5 percent contained. California Gov Jerry Brown has declared a state of emergency for several counties in the state. Twitter/egracescanlon and JackieEbule Storyful