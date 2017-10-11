Climber kills himself after girlfriend's avalanche death

In this Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, photo provided by the The Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center, searchers probe the lower portion of an avalanche debris field for a missing skier on Imp Peak in the southern Madison Range in southwestern Montana. The body of Inge Perkins was recovered after two skiers triggered the weekend avalanche that fully buried Perkins and partially buried renowned mountaineer Hayden Kennedy. After losing his girlfriend in the avalanche, Kennedy "chose to end his life" the following day, his family said Tuesday. The Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center via AP)