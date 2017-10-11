Why NBC is under fire for the Weinstein expose – just as they were for the Trump tape

More Videos 1:33 Candlelight vigils held in Las Vegas for shooting victims Pause 2:57 Snake bites, and sightings of slithering reptiles increase in 2017 3:29 Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement 3:29 Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement 1:07 Panthers Cam Newton thinks it's funny to hear a "female talk about routes" 0:42 Want free pizza? Here's how. 2:53 Take a fly-by tour of what completed CentrePointe should look like 3:00 Friends, family remember Secretariat owner with honest words, funny stories 1:18 How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral 1:19 Auditor: Former county official made 'numerous improper payments to herself' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Harvey Weinstein accused of 30 years of sexual harassment More women have stepped forward to make claims against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, who was fired from his company after a New York Times report detailing extensive sexual harassment accusations spanning three decades. Actresses Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie as well as a former screenwriter are among the latest to say Weinstein made unwanted sexual advances. More women have stepped forward to make claims against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, who was fired from his company after a New York Times report detailing extensive sexual harassment accusations spanning three decades. Actresses Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie as well as a former screenwriter are among the latest to say Weinstein made unwanted sexual advances. Meta Viers McClatchy

