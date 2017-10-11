Watch this 11-year-old girl find out her 2-year wait to be adopted is finally over

More Videos 1:33 Candlelight vigils held in Las Vegas for shooting victims Pause 2:57 Snake bites, and sightings of slithering reptiles increase in 2017 3:29 Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement 3:29 Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement 1:07 Panthers Cam Newton thinks it's funny to hear a "female talk about routes" 0:42 Want free pizza? Here's how. 2:53 Take a fly-by tour of what completed CentrePointe should look like 3:00 Friends, family remember Secretariat owner with honest words, funny stories 1:18 How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral 1:19 Auditor: Former county official made 'numerous improper payments to herself' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Utah girl is overjoyed to learn she's joining a 'forever family' Eleven-year-old Tannah Butterfield was caught on security video at her South Jordan, Utah, school the moment that the school's office manager told Tannah her adoption would be finalized. Eleven-year-old Tannah Butterfield was caught on security video at her South Jordan, Utah, school the moment that the school's office manager told Tannah her adoption would be finalized. Jackie Alexander via Instagram

Eleven-year-old Tannah Butterfield was caught on security video at her South Jordan, Utah, school the moment that the school's office manager told Tannah her adoption would be finalized. Jackie Alexander via Instagram