Facebook and Instagram suffering widespread outage

Facebook and Instagram suffered outages throughout the U.S. on Wednesday, with many unable to access their pages at all.
When asked what was causing the outages, a Facebook spokesperson only responded, “We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing Facebook and Instagram. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible.”
Around 3 p.m., a spokesperson said the outage was due to a “networking issue.”
“Earlier today, a networking issue caused some people to have trouble accessing Facebook services. We quickly investigated and started restoring access within about an hour, and we have nearly fixed the issue for everyone. We’re sorry for the inconvenience.”
Down Detector said about 40 percent of those reporting outages experienced a total blackout on the site, starting around 11 a.m. ET.
Outage Report showed the most affected areas as San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York City and Chicago, but reports came in from all around the U.S.
Facebook down was trending on Twitter Wednesday afternoon.
Me:— Karla Ortega (@karlaori68) October 11, 2017
Keeps checking Fb, messenger and instagram
Fb, messenger and instagram:
Back
Me:
#facebookdown pic.twitter.com/NLFR8strk9
Global workplace productivity hits all-time high, 11 Oct 2017. #facebookdown— veefazel (@valfazel) October 11, 2017
The social media platform also experienced a widespread outage in the U.S. on Aug. 26, which Facebook said was due to “required maintenance.”
Facebook officials have said in recent months that their platform was used in part of a Russian campaign to interfere in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. The Russian-linked ads on Facebook reached roughly 10 million people, less than half of them before the election, Facebook officials have said.
