He had sex with a student, and said he’d blow his ‘brains out’ if she told, police say

It started with an anonymous tip in September.
The tipster said that a band teacher at Cypress Creek High School in Houston, Texas had been in an inappropriate, manipulative relationship with a student at the high school — and that he had threatened to kill himself if the student revealed the relationship to the teacher’s wife or anyone else, according to a criminal complaint prepared last week.
“I am going to buy a gun and I’m going to blow my f-----g brains out. Okay?” Brian Drake, the 35-year-old band teacher, allegedly threatened in an voicemail to the student, which the tipster sent to police, the criminal complaint said. “And that will be your fault, 100 percent.”
Drake was arrested Friday and charged with having an improper relationship with a student, according to KTRK. He was released from jail on bond, KHOU reports, which was set at $888,888, according to court records.
At first, the student denied the relationship to police.
But when police in Texas began investigating, they say a forensic analysis of the student’s phone uncovered “voluminous” sexual conversations between Drake and his student during the 2015-2016 school year. At that point, the student was a senior at the high school, according to the complaint.
Once the texts had been discovered, the student began cooperating with police.
She told police that she had sex with Drake two or three times during the second semester of her senior year — once at her house when her parents were out, another time at the teacher’s home when his wife was away and a third time in the parking lot of a Houston church, the complaint says.
The student told police that the two tried to cover their tracks so the relationship wouldn’t be discovered, in what they referred to as “operation Brian Drake keeps his job.”
“We weren’t dumb, we would delete texts,” she told police, according to the complaint.
When police confronted Drake with the text message evidence of the relationship, the complaint says he looked at the investigator and asked: “What do I do?”
Then he and his attorney ended the interview, the complaint says.
The Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District released a statement saying Drake was immediately removed from campus when the allegations against him were made, according to KIAH.
“We were deeply concerned to learn about an alleged inappropriate relationship between a staff member and a former student at Cypress Creek High School. Due to the seriousness of the allegation, the staff member was immediately removed from the campus.”
