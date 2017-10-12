Winds expected to drive next wave of deadly California fires

More Videos 1:33 Candlelight vigils held in Las Vegas for shooting victims Pause 2:10 Las Vegas shooting at concert kills 59 0:38 Tates Creek erases two deficits to win on PKs 1:18 How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral 1:07 'Preparing for the future': Louisville president says he's optimistic despite scandals 2:42 John Wall: Honor to be first of Coach Cal's players inducted 1:58 Tai Wynyard notes differences in New Zealand and US basketball playing 11:31 Louisville suspends Jurich, Pitino 1:11 New issues popping up as lawmakers craft pension plan, Hoover says 3:00 Friends, family remember Secretariat owner with honest words, funny stories Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Northern California scorched as wildfires rage on Massive wildfires continue to sweep through Northern California's wine region, forcing emergency evacuations and destroying more than 2,000 buildings. The fires began Sunday evening, though the initial cause is under investigation. Massive wildfires continue to sweep through Northern California's wine region, forcing emergency evacuations and destroying more than 2,000 buildings. The fires began Sunday evening, though the initial cause is under investigation. Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy

Massive wildfires continue to sweep through Northern California's wine region, forcing emergency evacuations and destroying more than 2,000 buildings. The fires began Sunday evening, though the initial cause is under investigation. Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy