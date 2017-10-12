‘I really don’t know where I’m going’: Weinstein ‘devastated’ to lose wife & kids

More Videos 1:33 Candlelight vigils held in Las Vegas for shooting victims Pause 2:10 Las Vegas shooting at concert kills 59 2:57 Snake bites, and sightings of slithering reptiles increase in 2017 0:38 Tates Creek erases two deficits to win on PKs 11:31 Louisville suspends Jurich, Pitino 0:44 Louisville president angered by recruiting scandal 3:00 Friends, family remember Secretariat owner with honest words, funny stories 1:58 Tai Wynyard notes differences in New Zealand and US basketball playing 1:18 How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral 1:11 New issues popping up as lawmakers craft pension plan, Hoover says Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Harvey Weinstein faces more sexual assault allegations More women have stepped forward to make claims against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, who was fired from his company after a New York Times report detailing extensive sexual harassment accusations spanning three decades. Actresses Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie as well as a former screenwriter are among the latest to say Weinstein made unwanted sexual advances. More women have stepped forward to make claims against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, who was fired from his company after a New York Times report detailing extensive sexual harassment accusations spanning three decades. Actresses Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie as well as a former screenwriter are among the latest to say Weinstein made unwanted sexual advances. Meta Viers McClatchy

