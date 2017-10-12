Will wine country disaster push Congress to fix fire budget?

More Videos 1:33 Candlelight vigils held in Las Vegas for shooting victims Pause 2:10 Las Vegas shooting at concert kills 59 2:57 Snake bites, and sightings of slithering reptiles increase in 2017 0:38 Tates Creek erases two deficits to win on PKs 11:31 Louisville suspends Jurich, Pitino 0:44 Louisville president angered by recruiting scandal 3:00 Friends, family remember Secretariat owner with honest words, funny stories 1:58 Tai Wynyard notes differences in New Zealand and US basketball playing 1:18 How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral 1:11 New issues popping up as lawmakers craft pension plan, Hoover says Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Northern California scorched as wildfires rage on Massive wildfires continue to sweep through Northern California's wine region, forcing emergency evacuations and destroying more than 2,000 buildings. The fires began Sunday evening, though the initial cause is under investigation. Massive wildfires continue to sweep through Northern California's wine region, forcing emergency evacuations and destroying more than 2,000 buildings. The fires began Sunday evening, though the initial cause is under investigation. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy

Massive wildfires continue to sweep through Northern California's wine region, forcing emergency evacuations and destroying more than 2,000 buildings. The fires began Sunday evening, though the initial cause is under investigation. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy