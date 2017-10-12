Video shows daycare workers playing with sex toy in front of toddlers, police say

Three daycare workers have been fired and arrested after a Snapchat video surfaced Tuesday showing one of them playing with a sex toy in front of the children in their care.
The video, which was apparently filmed Monday, allegedly shows 25-year-old Gabriella Del Carmen Garcia rubbing a sex toy and laughing with a coworker who is filming while the pair were working at a Chandler, Ariz., SuperKids location. Later in the video, Garcia can be seen handing the sex toy to a young boy, according to ABC15 Arizona.
The TV station said it obtained the video when a boyfriend of a former employee became concerned, saved the video from Snapchat and decided to share it with the TV station. A portion of the Snapchat video appears in the TV station report:
Garcia and 24-year-old Fatina Sawyer, who police say filmed the video, were arrested Wednesday. Garcia, whose booking information was the only of the three suspects’ still active on the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office website Thursday morning, faces four felony counts of furnishing obscene material to minors. Sawyer faces charges of furnishing a harmful item to a child, luring a child for sexual exploitation and sexual exploitation of a minor, police told Global News.
SuperKids management released a statement Tuesday that did not specifically mention the video:
“It has been brought to our attention that some teachers behaved innappropriately yesterday at our child care center. We immediately contacted the police and state authorities about this incident. Police are currently investigating the incident and we will fully cooperate with them. We are in the process of informing the parents about the incident. The teachers involved in this incident have been terminated effective immediately. We will take appropriate measures that this type of incident won’t happen again in the future.”
Janae Peterson, 21, was the third person arrested in connection with the video. According to Chandler police, she can be seen in the video watching Garcia and Sawyer. She was arrested Tuesday and charged with one count of failure to report the incident.
