He held a knife to her throat and raped her — then offered to do yard work, cops say

A Boynton Beach, Fla. woman woke up with a knife to her throat and a masked man looming over her in the night, the Sun-Sentinel reported.
He told her not to scream, tied her hands behind her back and sexually assaulted her in her bed, according to a police report obtained by WPLG. He then forced her to her knees, the report said, and made the crying woman perform oral sex on him as well. She thought he was going to kill her, but he assured her that he wouldn’t because she had two children, and his own mother had died when he was 12, the police report said.
She told deputies that she tried to keep talking to him so he would be less likely to hurt her. The woman thought she might know the intruder, who she began to realize was “very young,” the Sun-Sentinel reported.
She asked if he was her neighbor, 18-year-old Timothy Walding. That’s when he took off his mask and revealed that she was correct. He eventually untied her and allowed her to go smoke a cigarette on her back porch, the Palm Beach Post reported.
“You really should deadbolt your door because I didn't really want to do this, but I had to do it,” he told her, according to the Palm Beach Post. Then he asked if he “could make it up to her” by “doing some yard work or by fixing something around her house.”
The woman said no, WPLG reported.
Then he asked her to shake his hand and promise not to tell anyone what happened before adding that he was leaving to join the military so “it would not be awkward,” reported WPLG. She agreed, shook his hand, and he left. Then she called 911.
Walding was arrested, jailed without bond and now faces three charges of sexual assault with a weapon, one count of kidnapping, and one charge of armed burglary, according to jail records.
Comments