Principal pens official letter to Tooth Fairy to vouch for boy’s missing tooth

A young boy at Faith Academy in Mobile, Alabama, had a problem.
After he carefully bagged up a lost tooth Monday to turn over to the Tooth Fairy that night, he lost the bag – and the precious evidence for some under-the-pillow compensation – during lunch at school. A post on the school’s Facebook page by an unnamed teacher describes how the boy searched everywhere for the lost tooth until Principal Barry Pickering happened by.
“After learning his predicament, he sent my sweet Andrew back to class with this letter,” the teacher wrote below a photo of the letter.
The letter, on an official Faith Academy letterhead, reads “Dear Tooth Fairy, Andrew lost his tooth at school today. Please accept this letter to vouch for him as he will put it under his pillow. I know Andrew well and say that he is a fine young man. Andrew cannot find his tooth, but I assure you it is gone.”
Never miss a local story.
The teacher’s post had received 1,400 likes and 370 shares by Thursday morning.
Founded in 1969, Faith Academy has more than 1,700 K-12 students.
Post from a Faith Academy teacher:One of the many reasons I love Faith Academy....Today one of my students, Andrew,...Posted by Faith Academy - Rams on Monday, October 9, 2017
Comments