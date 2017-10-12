They had sex in a port-a-potty — after police caught them doing it in a bar bathroom, cops say

Tennessee cops arrested a man and woman after they were caught having sex twice — once in a bar bathroom and again a few moments later in a nearby port-a-potty, police said.
According to a police report, officers from the Clarksville Police Department arrived at O'Connor's Irish Pub at around 1:20 a.m. and a security guard told them of a man inside the women’s bathroom.
The security guard unlocked the door, according to the report, and police say they found a 26-year-old man and 28-year-old woman, who was completely naked and smelled of alcohol, inside the restroom.
To the officers, it was obvious what they had just walked in on.
“It was clear that the two subjects had been fornicating in the restroom,” read the police report.
The man was escorted out of the bar, while another officer waited outside the restroom door while the woman inside put her clothes back on.
A few minutes later, while she was still getting dressed, the woman allegedly asked the police officer standing outside the bathroom to come in.
She was confused.
“[S]he did not understand what the big deal was,” the police report reads. “I explained to (her) that males are not allowed in the women’s restroom for the females’ patrons safety.”
That officer then helped the woman leave the bar and told her to hail a cab.
But that wasn’t the end of the strange night — police continued to watch the duo, who officers said “continued to stumble through the parking lot.” The cops said they wanted to make sure the pair didn’t try to drive home drunk.
They didn’t get behind the wheel; instead, the two allegedly entered a nearby port-a-potty with the goal of getting it on for the second time that night.
So the officers headed over to the portable bathroom and knocked on its door.
After several knocks, police said the couple opened the port-a-potty door. Their clothing was reportedly disheveled — and again, police knew what they had walked in on.
“It was clear they were attempting to fornicate again,” the police report read.
They were both arrested and charged with public intoxication and indecent exposure.
Comments