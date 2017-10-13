Manhunt underway in Ohio for suspect in slayings of 4

CORRECTS FIRST NAME TO ARRON INSTEAD OF AARON This undated photo provided by the Lawrence County Ohio Sheriff's Office shows Arron Lawson. Multiple people were found fatally shot and another person was discovered stabbed and critically wounded at a pair of residences in southeast Ohio. Officials were hunting Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, for Lawson, whom they called a "person of interest" in the attacks. Lawrence County Ohio Sheriff's Office via AP)