‘Game of Thrones’ star apologizes for a rape joke he made about the show in 2011

By Kate Irby

October 13, 2017 9:50 AM

Jason Momoa has become the latest Hollywood star to apologize for comments about rape and sexual assault.

The “Game of Thrones” and “Aquaman” star took to Instagram Thursday night to apologize for a comment he made in 2011. At a San Diego Comic-Con panel, Momoa said he liked that his character on “Game of Thrones” got to “rape beautiful women.”

He did not try to make excuses for his comment Thursday, calling the outrage “justified” and the joke “distasteful.”

“I am still severely disappointed in myself at the insensitive of my remarks that day. I know my sincerest apology now won't take away those hurtful words,” he wrote. “Rape and sexual harassment can reach anyone and I have seen first hand its painful torment among members of my own family and friends. I made a truly tasteless comment. It is unacceptable and I sincerely apologize with a heavy heart for the words I said.”

 

The video of the comment resurfaced in Thursday’s early hours, after a Twitter user posted it online. The user had voiced frequent criticisms of Hollywood men since The New York Times and The New Yorker posted reports of sexual assault and harassment allegations against ousted producer Harvey Weinstein.

Momoa had been asked what he loved most about working on the HBO series.

“As far as sci-fi and fantasy, I love the genre. It’s just there’s so many things that you can do like rip someone’s tongue out of their throat, and get away with it, and rape beautiful women, you know?” he said, prompting laughter from the crowd and mixed reactions from his fellow cast members sitting beside him. “And then they’ll fall in love with you, know what I mean?”

  • Harvey Weinstein faces more sexual assault allegations

    More women have stepped forward to make claims against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, who was fired from his company after a New York Times report detailing extensive sexual harassment accusations spanning three decades. Actresses Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie as well as a former screenwriter are among the latest to say Weinstein made unwanted sexual advances.

