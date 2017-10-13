Jimmie Smith, 68, of East Orange Jersey, claimed the $24.1 million New York Lotto jackpot.
Jimmie Smith, 68, of East Orange Jersey, claimed the $24.1 million New York Lotto jackpot. New York Lotto
Jimmie Smith, 68, of East Orange Jersey, claimed the $24.1 million New York Lotto jackpot. New York Lotto

National

He found a $24.1 million lottery ticket in his shirt pocket – a year later

By Mandy Matney

mmatney@islandpacket.com

October 13, 2017 5:33 PM

A New Jersey man is living proof that you’re better late than never.

Jimmie Smith, 68, of East Orange Jersey, claimed the $24.1 million New York Lotto jackpot from a May 2016 drawing in May 2017.

He checked the ticket just two days before the one-year deadline when the ticket would have expired and been worth nothing, according to a New York Lotto press release that was released on Wednesday.

Smith, a retired security officer and grandfather of 12, said in the release he’d been collecting lottery tickets since the 1960s and had piles of unchecked tickets he “wasn’t in a rush” to check.

“I always told myself, ‘I’ll check them when I have the time,’ ” he said in the release.

Around a month before the winning ticket expired, the New York Lotto tried to get the word out and find the mystery player.

A TV newscast inspired Smith to check his old tickets in his closet.

He found the winning ticket they talked about on the news in a stack of old tickets stashed in his favorite t-shirt.

“I stood there for a minute thinking, ‘Do I see what I think I see?’ I had to stick my head out the window and breathe in some fresh air,” he said in the press release. “ I was in serious doubt. I really had to convince myself this was real.”

The lottery just released his name this week after a completed review.

Smith said he will receive the $24.1 million in payments over the next 26 years. To put it in perspective, he’ll get about $926,900 before taxes every year.

He said he plans on having an “all-family discussion” on what to do with the money.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Candlelight vigils held in Las Vegas for shooting victims

    Several vigils were held across Las Vegas on Tuesday, October 3 for the 59 people killed during the October 1 mass shooting at Route 91 Harvest Music Festival.

Candlelight vigils held in Las Vegas for shooting victims

Candlelight vigils held in Las Vegas for shooting victims 1:33

Candlelight vigils held in Las Vegas for shooting victims
More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism 1:44

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism
Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a b****' and should be fired 0:51

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a b****' and should be fired

View More Video