National

Police in Virginia fatally shoot man after sexual assault

The Associated Press

October 13, 2017 8:11 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.

Police in Virginia say officers fatally shot a man they were chasing after a reported sexual assault and robbery in Charlottesville.

Charlottesville Police Chief Alfred S. Thomas read a statement saying officers were called to the scene Friday afternoon. He says officers found the victim, who gave police a description of the suspect, who was armed with a gun. The victim had injuries that were not life threatening.

Thomas says officers saw a man matching the description near the Rivanna River. The chief says shots were fired and the suspect was hit and died from his injuries.

Virginia State Police will investigate the shooting. Neither police agency immediately provided further information, including the race of the suspect and officers.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Candlelight vigils held in Las Vegas for shooting victims

    Several vigils were held across Las Vegas on Tuesday, October 3 for the 59 people killed during the October 1 mass shooting at Route 91 Harvest Music Festival.

Candlelight vigils held in Las Vegas for shooting victims

Candlelight vigils held in Las Vegas for shooting victims 1:33

Candlelight vigils held in Las Vegas for shooting victims
More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism 1:44

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism
Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a b****' and should be fired 0:51

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a b****' and should be fired

View More Video