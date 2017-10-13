She's a One Direction super fan, and she has a collapsed lung to prove it

She was a self-described One Direction “super fan.” But just how strong was her commitment to the British boy band, you ask?
Well, if her trip to a Dallas, Texas Emergency Room following a One Direction concert is any indication, her “super fan” credentials are almost unimpeachable.
The 16-year-old girl in question screamed so aggressively at one of the band’s concerts a few years ago that her lung collapsed, doctors say. And doctors from the Children’s Medical Center wrote about her unique diagnosis in the Journal of Emergency Medicine this month.
When she showed up at the hospital, she told doctors that she was short of breath at the concert while screaming for the band, according to the journal. But as any super fan knows, that doesn’t stop you from cheering — and it hadn’t stopped her, doctors said.
“She didn't look like she was seriously ill,” Dr. J. Mack Slaughter told the BBC. “But instead of breathing a normal 12-16 times a minute, she was breathing 22 times a minute. So we knew something was a little off by that.”
She didn’t have a sore throat or chest pain, and her oxygen levels were normal, Slaughter wrote in the journal. But when doctors pushed down on her neck and her chest, it sounded like they were pushing down on Rice Krispies, Slaughter told Live Science.
That crackling and popping sound is called “crepitus,” Slaughter says. “Crepitus” is what occurs when air is trapped in the tissue just below the skin’s surface.
After more tests, doctors found a tear in the 16-year-old’s lung, and diagnosed her with a surprising combination of three rare conditions: spontaneous pneumothorax, pneumomediastinum and pneumoretropharyngeum, according to the journal.
In English, that means that air had leaked in between the super fan’s lungs, behind her pharynx (a part of the throat) and into her chest cavity.
“The combination of all three diagnoses has yet to be described in medical literature,” Slaughter and his coauthor, Dr. Lynn Roppolo, wrote in the journal.
And usually, the authors wrote, people who have those conditions get them as a result of asthma, respiratory infections or vomiting. Often cases of the conditions are diagnosed after other lung disorders become apparent.
What’s less common, doctors said, is “boy band-induced” pneumothorax, pneumomediastinum and pneumoretropharyngeum.
Slaughter told the BBC that it’s extremely uncommon for screaming or singing to induce those conditions. There are only two previously recorded cases.
After a night under doctors’ watchful eyes, the girl was discharged the next day, the authors wrote, and her symptoms cleared up.
