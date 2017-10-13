This cop’s body cam captures harrowing rescue of disabled woman trapped by wildfires

More Videos 1:33 Candlelight vigils held in Las Vegas for shooting victims Pause 5:13 Nurse arrested after refusing to allow cop take blood from unconscious patient 1:45 Matthew Mitchell's dance at Big Blue Madness 2017 1:55 Drake asks to perform free concert for UK students 1:18 How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral 2:01 'Let's be fair with the kids.' Calipari responds to statement from NCAA president 0:55 Video shows UK photographer struck by utility vehicle during Cat Walk 1:51 Trump praises Rand Paul for support of health care executive order 1:44 ‘We are now homeless:’ Evicted Fayette County residents tell their stories 0:59 Viral video: Coal miner sings national anthem before crew goes underground Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Sonoma County deputy rescues disabled woman and her husband from wildfire On Oct. 8, 2017, a Sonoma County deputy rescued a disabled woman and her husband from the Tubbs Fire in Northern California. On Oct. 8, 2017, a Sonoma County deputy rescued a disabled woman and her husband from the Tubbs Fire in Northern California. Sonoma Sheriff

On Oct. 8, 2017, a Sonoma County deputy rescued a disabled woman and her husband from the Tubbs Fire in Northern California. Sonoma Sheriff