National

Charges dropped against ex-cop accused of faking his death

The Associated Press

October 13, 2017 11:28 PM

AUSTIN, Texas

A judge has dismissed a misdemeanor charge against a former Texas police officer accused of faking his own death and fleeing to Mexico.

The false-alarm charge against 29-year-old Coleman Martin was dismissed Friday at the request of the Travis County District Attorney's Office. The charge was dropped after Martin agreed not to own a gun, to attend counseling and not break any laws within the next two years.

Martin resigned from the Austin Police Department last month after returning to the United States.

Court documents allege Martin told his wife of plans to drown himself. She reported him missing on April 25, and investigators found his truck abandoned near a lake the next day. A woman later reported receiving an email from Martin that said he had fled to Mexico.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Candlelight vigils held in Las Vegas for shooting victims

    Several vigils were held across Las Vegas on Tuesday, October 3 for the 59 people killed during the October 1 mass shooting at Route 91 Harvest Music Festival.

Candlelight vigils held in Las Vegas for shooting victims

Candlelight vigils held in Las Vegas for shooting victims 1:33

Candlelight vigils held in Las Vegas for shooting victims
More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism 1:44

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism
Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a b****' and should be fired 0:51

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a b****' and should be fired

View More Video