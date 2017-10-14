Todd Caughey hugs his daughter, Ella, on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017, as they visit the site of their home destroyed by fires in Kenwood, Calif. Wildfires whipped by powerful winds swept through California wine country sending thousands fleeing.
National

AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week

The Associated Press

October 14, 2017 3:33 AM

Here's your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week's gallery includes images of the devastation from massive wildfires in California's wine country; police detaining protesters in St. Petersburg, Russia; and a Swiss air force fighter jet breaking the sound barrier.

This gallery contains photos from the week of Oct. 7-13, 2017.

