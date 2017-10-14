Moldy bread or grain blamed for Canada geese deaths

National

The Associated Press

October 14, 2017 9:53 AM

MALONE, N.Y.

Moldy bread or grain has been blamed for the death of dozens of Canada geese in an upstate New York park.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation says an investigation determined the geese died of the fungal disease Aspergillosis, caused by eating moldy grain or bread.

Three dozen Canada geese were found dead in a pond at the Malone Recreation Park in Franklin County near the Canadian border. State wildlife staff in Albany tested the dead birds.

The state agency is asking the public not to feed waterfowl to help prevent the fungal disease or cause poor nutrition, delayed migration and other problems.

Officials are also asking farmers to dispose of moldy grain and silage by burying it rather than spreading it over fields.

