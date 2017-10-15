Washington house fire kills toddler, infant and 2 adults

Firefighters work the scene of a deadly house fire Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, in Port Orchard, Wash. Two adults and 2 small children are dead after fire roared through a two-story home in a Seattle-area town early Saturday. The Kitsap Sun reports that sheriff's deputies said a man in his 60s escaped the flames in the Port Orchard home and was treated at a hospital. Kitsap Sun via AP Larry Steagall