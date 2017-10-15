Firefighters work the scene of a deadly house fire Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, in Port Orchard, Wash. Two adults and 2 small children are dead after fire roared through a two-story home in a Seattle-area town early Saturday. The Kitsap Sun reports that sheriff's deputies said a man in his 60s escaped the flames in the Port Orchard home and was treated at a hospital.
Firefighters work the scene of a deadly house fire Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, in Port Orchard, Wash. Two adults and 2 small children are dead after fire roared through a two-story home in a Seattle-area town early Saturday. The Kitsap Sun reports that sheriff's deputies said a man in his 60s escaped the flames in the Port Orchard home and was treated at a hospital. Kitsap Sun via AP Larry Steagall

National

Washington house fire kills toddler, infant and 2 adults

The Associated Press

October 15, 2017 1:29 AM

KITSAP, Wash.

Two adults and 2 small children are dead after fire roared through a two-story home in a Seattle-area town early Saturday.

The Kitsap Sun reports that sheriff's deputies said a man in his 60s escaped the flames in the Port Orchard home and was treated at a hospital. Sheriff's spokesman Scott Wilson confirmed the dead -- a toddler, an infant, a woman in her 60s and a man in his 30s -- were members of the same family.

John Spillinger, who lived next door, told the newspaper that after he called 911 he went outside to find his longtime neighbor trying to put the fire out with a garden hose. Spillinger said, "He kept saying, 'they're trapped, they're trapped. I couldn't get them out.'"

