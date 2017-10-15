National

The Latest: Cops: Virginia State shooting isolated incident

The Associated Press

October 15, 2017 12:16 AM

PETERSBURG, Va.

The Latest on the shooting on the Virginia State University (all times local):

12:14 a.m.

Virginia State University remains on lockdown after a campus shooting that authorities say was an isolated incident.

University police tweeted on Saturday night, "Shooting on Campus - VSU is on lockdown. Avoid the area. Updates to follow."

The Chesterfield Police Department says in a statement the incident happened about 8:25 p.m. They say responding officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound with non-life-threatening injuries.

Chesterfield Police say "police believe this is an isolated incident and there is no further threat to the campus."

The university's website says the Petersburg, Virginia school located about 24 miles south of Richmond was celebrating the final day of its homecoming.

No further information was immediately available.

___

11:50 p.m.

Virginia State University in on lockdown after a shooting on campus.

University police tweeted on Saturday night, "Shooting on Campus - VSU is on lockdown. Avoid the area. Updates to follow."

A second tweet said police were still on the scene, the campus remains on lockdown and to continue to avoid the area.

The university's website says the Petersburg, Virginia school located about 24 miles south of Richmond was celebrating the final day of its homecoming.

No further information was immediately available.

____

1:16 p.m.

Virginia State University in on lockdown after a shooting on campus.

University police tweeted on Saturday night, "Shooting on Campus - VSU is on lockdown. Avoid the area. Updates to follow."

A second tweet said police were still on the scene, the campus remains on lockdown and to continue to avoid the area.

The university's website says the Petersburg, Virginia school was celebrating the final day of it homecoming.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Candlelight vigils held in Las Vegas for shooting victims

    Several vigils were held across Las Vegas on Tuesday, October 3 for the 59 people killed during the October 1 mass shooting at Route 91 Harvest Music Festival.

Candlelight vigils held in Las Vegas for shooting victims

Candlelight vigils held in Las Vegas for shooting victims 1:33

Candlelight vigils held in Las Vegas for shooting victims
More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism 1:44

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism
Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a b****' and should be fired 0:51

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a b****' and should be fired

View More Video