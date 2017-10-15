Police: Lockdown lifted at Virginia State University

National

PETERSBURG, Va.

A lockdown has been lifted on Virginia State University campus following a shooting that left one person injured, authorities said Sunday.

Virginia State University Police said via Twitter that "Police have cleared the scene. Officers will remain vigilant. Campus lock down has been lifted."

The incident happened about 8:25 p.m. Saturday, according to a statement released by the Chesterfield Police Department. Police said responding officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound with non-life-threatening injuries.

Chesterfield Police said "police believe this is an isolated incident" and were still seeking the shooter.

The university's website says the Petersburg, Virginia school located about 24 miles south of Richmond was celebrating the final day of its homecoming on Saturday.

An investigation is ongoing. No further information was immediately available.

