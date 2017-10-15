Leader of California Senate to challenge US Sen. Feinstein

FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2017, file photo, United States Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., speaks at the Commonwealth Club in San Francisco. Feinstein, a veteran California Democrat, said Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, that she's running for another term. The 84-year-old took to Twitter to declare that "I'm all in." Democrat Kevin de Leon, president of California State Senate, announced Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017 he will challenge Sen. Dianne Feinstein in next year's election. Jeff Chiu, File AP Photo