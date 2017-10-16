FILE - In this Nov. 8, 2016, file photo, Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz. waves to supporters as he arrives for his victory party prior to officially announcing his victory over Democrat Ann Kirkpatrick in Phoenix. McCain is this year's recipient of the National Constitution Center's Liberty Medal. The six-term Republican senator from Arizona will receive the award Monday, Oct. 16, 2017, at the Philadelphia museum for his "lifetime of sacrifice and service" to the country.
FILE - In this Nov. 8, 2016, file photo, Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz. waves to supporters as he arrives for his victory party prior to officially announcing his victory over Democrat Ann Kirkpatrick in Phoenix. McCain is this year's recipient of the National Constitution Center's Liberty Medal. The six-term Republican senator from Arizona will receive the award Monday, Oct. 16, 2017, at the Philadelphia museum for his "lifetime of sacrifice and service" to the country. Ross D. Franklin, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Nov. 8, 2016, file photo, Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz. waves to supporters as he arrives for his victory party prior to officially announcing his victory over Democrat Ann Kirkpatrick in Phoenix. McCain is this year's recipient of the National Constitution Center's Liberty Medal. The six-term Republican senator from Arizona will receive the award Monday, Oct. 16, 2017, at the Philadelphia museum for his "lifetime of sacrifice and service" to the country. Ross D. Franklin, File AP Photo

National

Sen. John McCain to be awarded Liberty Medal

The Associated Press

October 16, 2017 12:18 AM

PHILADELPHIA

U.S. Sen. John McCain is this year's recipient of the National Constitution Center's Liberty Medal.

The six-term Republican senator from Arizona is scheduled to receive the award Monday at the Philadelphia museum for his "lifetime of sacrifice and service" to the country.

McCain says he's humbled to join the ranks of past winners and that it's been his greatest privilege to protect and defend the Constitution.

Former Vice President Joe Biden will present McCain with the award.

McCain joined the Navy in 1958 and rose to the rank of captain during his 22 years of service. In 1967, his plane was shot down over Hanoi, Vietnam, during a bombing mission, and he spent years in a Vietnamese prisoner of war camp.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Candlelight vigils held in Las Vegas for shooting victims

    Several vigils were held across Las Vegas on Tuesday, October 3 for the 59 people killed during the October 1 mass shooting at Route 91 Harvest Music Festival.

Candlelight vigils held in Las Vegas for shooting victims

Candlelight vigils held in Las Vegas for shooting victims 1:33

Candlelight vigils held in Las Vegas for shooting victims
More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism 1:44

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism
Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a b****' and should be fired 0:51

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a b****' and should be fired

View More Video