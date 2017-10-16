National

Georgia cheerleaders to protest anthem in stadium tunnel

The Associated Press

October 16, 2017 10:04 AM

KENNESAW, Ga.

A group of Georgia cheerleaders say they'll take a knee in the stadium tunnel when the national anthem is played at Saturday's homecoming game since their university moved them off the field after an earlier demonstration.

Kennesaw State University cheerleader Shlondra Young tells The Atlanta Journal-Constitution the so-called Kennesaw Five will kneel until the U.S. flag "represents what it should."

The cheerleaders say they've paid attention to the nationwide debate over NFL players kneeling during the anthem, and they prayed before doing so at a Sept. 30 game.

Cobb County Sheriff Neil Warren tells The Marietta Daily Journal he called the school president after that game and was assured the demonstration would not happen again.

School officials say they moved the cheerleaders off the field before games to "improve the fan experience."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Candlelight vigils held in Las Vegas for shooting victims

    Several vigils were held across Las Vegas on Tuesday, October 3 for the 59 people killed during the October 1 mass shooting at Route 91 Harvest Music Festival.

Candlelight vigils held in Las Vegas for shooting victims

Candlelight vigils held in Las Vegas for shooting victims 1:33

Candlelight vigils held in Las Vegas for shooting victims
More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism 1:44

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism
Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a b****' and should be fired 0:51

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a b****' and should be fired

View More Video