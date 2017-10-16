She survived the Las Vegas shooting. But then came the California wildfires.

More Videos 1:33 Candlelight vigils held in Las Vegas for shooting victims Pause 0:59 Professional tree climbers show off skills in Lexington park 1:55 Drake asks to perform free concert for UK students 1:43 The excitement of Big Blue Madness at Rupp Arena 0:59 Viral video: Coal miner sings national anthem before crew goes underground 0:57 Benny Snell: It’s unbelievable that UK football isn’t ranked 1:18 How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral 0:42 Want free pizza? Here's how. 1:09 Kentucky sheriff's deputy handcuffed third-grader in class 1:45 Matthew Mitchell's dance at Big Blue Madness 2017 Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Raw: Fire engine heads into heavy flames as Coffey Park in Santa Rosa erupts Petaluma Firefighters Local 1415 posted raw video as Petaluma Fire Department Engine 9384 rolls into Coffey Park in Santa Rosa when the devastating fire first moved into the neighborhood last week. This engine company was eventually pushed out and overrun by the blaze. Petaluma Fire Engine 9384 along with Santa Rosa Fire and Windsor Fire departments, however, were successfully able to protect and save over 20 homes on Banyan Street, San Miguel and the Holley Park area. Petaluma Firefighters Local 1415 posted raw video as Petaluma Fire Department Engine 9384 rolls into Coffey Park in Santa Rosa when the devastating fire first moved into the neighborhood last week. This engine company was eventually pushed out and overrun by the blaze. Petaluma Fire Engine 9384 along with Santa Rosa Fire and Windsor Fire departments, however, were successfully able to protect and save over 20 homes on Banyan Street, San Miguel and the Holley Park area. Petaluma Firefighters Local 1415

Petaluma Firefighters Local 1415 posted raw video as Petaluma Fire Department Engine 9384 rolls into Coffey Park in Santa Rosa when the devastating fire first moved into the neighborhood last week. This engine company was eventually pushed out and overrun by the blaze. Petaluma Fire Engine 9384 along with Santa Rosa Fire and Windsor Fire departments, however, were successfully able to protect and save over 20 homes on Banyan Street, San Miguel and the Holley Park area. Petaluma Firefighters Local 1415