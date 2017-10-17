National

2 suspected in Pennsylvania bank heist while dressed as nuns

The Associated Press

October 17, 2017 12:59 PM

TANNERSVILLE, Pa.

Two women charged with robbing a pair of New Jersey banks are also suspected of trying to rob a bank in Pennsylvania's Pocono Mountains while dressed as nuns.

Nineteen-year-old Swahilys Pedraza-Rodriguez, of New Haven, Connecticut, and 23-year-old Melisa Aquino Arias, of the Dominican Republic, appeared before a judge in Newark, New Jersey, on Monday. That's because they're charged with robbing banks in Garfield and Teaneck, New Jersey, while one or both wore head scarves.

The Garfield heist was Sept. 28. The Teaneck heist was Sunday, when the women were arrested.

Law enforcement officials say the woman are also suspected in an attempted robbery of the Citizens Bank in Tannersville, Pennsylvania, on Aug. 28. Those robbers were dressed as nuns and ran away without money after an alarm was triggered.

The FBI had posted surveillance photos on Twitter from the Pennsylvania heist.

The women's attorneys didn't immediately return messages Tuesday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Candlelight vigils held in Las Vegas for shooting victims

    Several vigils were held across Las Vegas on Tuesday, October 3 for the 59 people killed during the October 1 mass shooting at Route 91 Harvest Music Festival.

Candlelight vigils held in Las Vegas for shooting victims

Candlelight vigils held in Las Vegas for shooting victims 1:33

Candlelight vigils held in Las Vegas for shooting victims
More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism 1:44

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism
Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a b****' and should be fired 0:51

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a b****' and should be fired

View More Video