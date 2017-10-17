‘He repossessed it:’ Pastor orders the removal of a 5-year-old boy’s gravestone

More Videos 1:17 How America's big and small counties differ Pause 1:59 Bevin takes aim at Lexington and Louisville school leaders in budget speech 3:10 John Calipari blames South Carolina loss on unwarranted arrogance 1:44 Matt Bevin explains why he wants to cut all funding for 70 programs 1:18 In memoriam: 10 restaurants that closed this year 1:29 Stoops reacts to Snell's ejection, final play call 1:39 Photo slideshow: Cats can't hold on to 14-point lead at South Carolina 0:36 Demolition of the Greek towers on Eastern Kentucky University's campus 1:05 Kevin Knox: We don’t know how to close games out 1:40 South Carolina's Frank Martin: I didn't give up on this team Video Link copy Embed Code copy

A 5-year-old Hickory boy who died of juvenile leukemia last year has had his grave marker repossessed in a financial tug-of-war between his parents and a monument company that made it. The boy, Jake Leatherman, made news last year when two dozen NASCAR personnel showed up at his November funeral, including Joey Logano, Matt DiBenedetto, and Ryan Ellis. Some of the attendees served as pallbearers, reported media outlets. The boy never got a chance to go to a NASCAR race, but was a devoted fan of the sport, and idolized legendary NASCAR driver Richard Petty.

