Lawyers drop out of landlord's appeal in fire that killed 6

FILE- In this Oct. 21, 2016, file photo, Gregory Nisbet listens to Justice Thomas Warren during his trial in Portland, Maine. Lawyers for a Nisbet, a Portland landlord convicted of code violations in the wake of a fatal fire, have dropped out of the case. Nisbet initially sought a new trial after he was acquitted of six counts of manslaughter but convicted of lesser chargers. The Portland Press Herald reports Nisbet's attorneys asked to be removed from the appeal because they were not being paid. Portland Press Herald via AP, Pool, File Ben McCanna