His smart watch warned him his heart rate wasn’t normal. That saved his life, he says.

A New York man is counting his blessings — and thanking tech companies — after his Apple Watch warned him of an unusual heart rate that wound up being a dangerous pulmonary embolism.
“Never thought a stupid lil wrist computer I bought 2 years ago would save my life,” Brooklyn podcast producer James Green wrote on Twitter.
In an interview with the Telegraph, Green explained that he had been sitting at his desk when he noticed his heart rate was much higher than it should have been. Normally, his heart beat 54 times a minute. But it was much faster than that, which normally would only happen during exercise.
“That along with other symptoms I was having was enough data I needed to act on it, and realise it wasn’t a panic attack, that it was something more,” he told the Telegraph.
Green later found out it was a pulmonary embolism, a condition in which a blood clot becomes lodged in a lung, usually after traveling through the bloodstream from the legs.
The 28-year-old called his doctor, who did some ultrasounds and put him on a blood thinner. Green said his doctor told him the embolism would have been fatal if it hadn’t been caught, the Telegraph reported.
Green said he owes his life to the app HeartWatch, which uses the Apple Watch’s built-in heart rate tracker to provide detailed data on heart health.
Green tweeted at the app’s creators, thanking them for saving his life and saying they made “a helluva thing.”
“This is so fantastic that you are ok. Humbled to have played a part,” HeartWatch responded.
Green’s experience isn’t an isolated case. There have been several documented reports of smart watches and fitness trackers alerting people to what turned out to be serious health problems.
In September 2015, a high school football player checked his Apple Watch and noticed his heart rate was twice what it should have been, even hours after finishing practice. He turned out to have a condition called rhabdomyolysis, in which the muscles break down and release a dangerous protein into the blood that can damage the organs, ABS News reported.
In March 2016, another man from Morinville in Alberta, Canada credited his Apple Watch with alerting him to a heart attack while he was building a fence. “Most people are 55 to 75 (beats per minute). I brought it up and it was 210,” he told The Sun.
It’s not just Apple Watches either. In April 2017, a 73-year-old Connecticut woman went to the hospital after her FitBit fitness tracker showed her resting heart rate at 140 beats per minute. When she arrived, doctors found clots in her lungs which could have been fatal, UConn Today reported. “If I didn’t have a Fitbit on my wrist, I would never have known that my heart rate was getting dangerously high,” she told UConn Today.
