National

Judge throws out remaining counts in creepy letters lawsuit

The Associated Press

October 19, 2017 2:24 AM

ELIZABETH, N.J.

A judge has thrown out the remaining counts of a civil lawsuit filed by a New Jersey couple who say they were scared away from their home after receiving anonymous creepy letters from someone named "The Watcher."

Derek and Maria Broaddus had filed a lawsuit against the former owners of the Westfield home, saying they knew about the "The Watcher" before they sold them the home in 2014.

NJ.com reports a Superior Court judge on Wednesday dismissed the remaining counts of the lawsuit, saying there's no evidence the former owners intentionally hid a letter they had received from "The Watcher."

The judge also dismissed a countersuit that alleged the Broadduses were smearing the former owners' reputation.

The Broadduses say they've received four creepy letters from "The Watcher," the most recent one earlier this year.

