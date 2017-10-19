National

Police kill armed, suicidal man at Florida apartment complex

The Associated Press

October 19, 2017 7:02 AM

CLEARWATER, Fla.

A police officer in Florida fatally shot an armed, suicidal man during a confrontation at an apartment complex.

Clearwater police said in a news release 34-year-old Mitchell Fox was shot early Thursday at The Sands of Clearwater, where he lived with his wife and two children.

According to police, Fox's wife called police to report that her husband was threatening to kill himself. She said he was armed.

Officers asked Fox to drop his weapon, but he refused. The news release says Fox threatened the officer before the shooting.

Fox died at the hospital. His wife told investigators that Fox told her when he left the apartment he "was going to hell and not coming back."

The officer has been placed on administrative leave. Their names and races weren't released.

