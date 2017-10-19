The Latest: Witness describes office shooting rampage

The Latest on a shooting at an office park in northeastern Maryland (all times local):
8:45 p.m.
A witness to the deadly rampage inside a Maryland granite company says the suspect had gathered a small group of co-workers together and opened fire.
The witness is a man who worked at the countertop making company. He said Wednesday had started off unusually. In response to polite greetings, Radee Prince used harsh language to describe Advanced Granite Solutions and its workers.
The witness says nobody listened to him because his reaction was to start a fight.
The witness spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because he was afraid of retaliation and worried about his family's immigration status.
Prince faces charges of murder, attempted murder, assault and use of a firearm to commit a felony. At his arraignment Thursday in Delaware, he pleaded not guilty.
___
2:25 p.m.
The owners of a granite business in Maryland where an employee shot and killed three of his co-workers say they are heartbroken at the loss of their employees.
Ron Cherry, a lawyer representing Advanced Granite Solutions, read a statement Thursday from the owners outside the business where the shooting took place Wednesday. He said the owners are grieving and "trying to make sense of a senseless act."
Police say Radee Prince shot five of his co-workers, killing three and critically wounding two others. Radee was captured late Wednesday after a multi-state manhunt.
The company has set up a gofundme.com page to raise donations for the victims and their families.
___
9:40 a.m.
The widow of a man killed in a workplace shooting in Maryland says her husband was so concerned about the gunman's temperament that he brought it up in church prayer sessions.
Fifty-three-year-old Bayarsaikhan Tudev (BYE'-er-sock-un TOO'-doov) is one of three people shot and killed Wednesday at a granite manufacturer in Harford County, Maryland.
Police said 37-year-old Radee Prince shot five co-workers Wednesday at Advanced Granite Solutions. He was captured after a 10-hour manhunt during which he also wounded an acquaintance in Wilmington, Delaware.
Tudev's widow, Gerelmaa Dolgorsuren, (geh-RIJJ'-meh (DULL-ger-sor-en) told The Associated Press on Thursday that her husband described multiple times how Prince was always angry.
Tudev was a native of Mongolia who came to the U.S. in 2005. He and his wife settled in Arlington, Virginia, which has a large Mongolian-American community.
Dolgorsuren said her husband liked his job so much that he endured a regular commute of more than two hours. She said her husband always felt that he was living the American dream.
___
9:15 a.m.
A man accused of killing three of his co-workers at a Maryland granite company and wounding three other people has been arraigned in a Delaware court.
Radee Prince was arraigned just after 8 a.m. Thursday. He is being held on $2.1 million cash bail.
Prince is charged in Delaware with attempted murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and other weapons charges. Those charges relate to the shooting of an acquaintance Prince is accused of wounding at a used car lot in Wilmington after he allegedly shot five people at Advanced Granite Solutions in Edgewood, Maryland. Maryland police are expected to seek his return to that state to face charges in the workplace shooting. Two of Prince's co-workers remain in critical condition.
___
7:20 a.m.
Two people who survived an office shooting in Maryland are still in critical condition.
A spokeswoman says the two victims were still listed as critical Thursday morning at the University of Maryland R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center. She declined to release additional details on their injuries.
The wounded victims were among five employees of a kitchen countertop company who authorities say were shot Wednesday by a co-worker. Three people died.
Authorities conducted a massive manhunt for the suspect, Radee Prince, a 37-year-old machine operator at Advanced Granite Solutions. Police said Prince drove to Wilmington, Delaware, after the shooting and shot and wounded a man he had a "beef" with at a used car lot.
Delaware police and federal agents arrested Prince late Wednesday.
___
3:25 a.m.
A multistate manhunt that kept the Mid-Atlantic region on alert for more than 10 hours ended when law enforcement officers on foot chased down a man they say shot six people, killing three, in two separate shootings.
Police in Maryland and Delaware say 37-year-old Radee Prince shot five co-workers Wednesday at a granite company in Maryland, then drove to Wilmington, Delaware, and shot an acquaintance in the head. Wilmington Police Chief Robert Tracy says police and federal agents arrested Prince in Wilmington.
Police say Prince killed three colleagues at the start of the workday at Advanced Granite Solutions in Edgewood, Maryland, and seriously wounded two others.
Authorities say Prince then drove to a used car lot about 55 miles (90 kilometers) away in Wilmington and opened fire on a man. The man survived and identified Prince to police.
Comments